Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a US-brokered peace agreement, raising hopes of ending a violent conflict that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands this year.

The deal, seen as a breakthrough, was secured by the administration of US President Donald Trump. It aims to halt fighting and attract billions of dollars in Western investment into a region rich in minerals such as tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium.

At a signing ceremony in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the foreign ministers of both countries pledged to implement a 2024 agreement. According to a version of the deal seen by Reuters, Rwandan troops will withdraw from eastern Congo within 90 days.

The agreement also commits both countries to launch a regional economic integration framework within the same period.

“They were going at it for many years, and with machetes — it is one of the worst, one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen. And I just happened to have somebody that was able to get it settled,” Trump said Friday before the ceremony.

“We’re getting, for the United States, a lot of the mineral rights from the Congo as part of it. They’re so honored to be here. They never thought they’d be coming,” he added.

Trump was scheduled to meet the foreign ministers later in the Oval Office.

Analysts and diplomats say Rwanda has sent at least 7,000 troops across the border in support of M23 rebels, who earlier this year seized eastern Congo’s two largest cities and key mining areas in a rapid offensive.

This latest surge in the long-standing conflict, rooted in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, raised alarms about a possible broader regional war.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe described the deal as “a turning point.” His Congolese counterpart, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, emphasized that the agreement must lead to disengagement.

The US State Department did not immediately comment on the version of the agreement initialled by technical teams last week.

Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior Africa adviser, told Reuters in May that Washington had hoped to finalize the peace and minerals agreements together this summer.

Rubio confirmed on Friday that heads of state would arrive in Washington “in a few weeks to finalize the complete protocol and agreement.”

The agreement signed Friday gives Rwanda and Congo 90 days to create a framework aimed at expanding foreign trade and investment through regional mineral supply chains. Another related agreement is expected to be signed at a separate White House event, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Progress in ongoing peace talks in Doha, where Congo’s government and M23 representatives are negotiating separately, is seen as essential before that economic framework can be finalized.

The signed agreement expresses “full support” for the Qatar-hosted dialogue and calls for a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days.

It also includes plans to monitor and verify the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and to conclude Congolese military operations against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda — a rebel group with ties to the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide — within three months.

Reuters reported Thursday that Congo dropped a previous demand for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan forces, clearing the way for the agreement.

Congo, along with the United Nations and Western governments, accuses Rwanda of supporting M23 through troops and arms. Rwanda denies this, insisting its actions are in self-defense against Congo’s army and Hutu militias tied to the genocide.

“This is the best chance we have at a peace process for the moment despite all the challenges and flaws,” said Jason Stearns, a political scientist at Simon Fraser University in Canada who studies the Great Lakes region.

“Similar formulas have been attempted before… it will be up to the US, as they are the godfather of this deal, to make sure both sides abide by the terms,” he added.

The agreement also calls for de-risking mineral supply chains and establishing value chains that link both countries with US and American investors.

“The terms carry a strategic message: securing the east also means securing investments,” said Tresor Kibangula, a political analyst at Congo’s Ebuteli research institute.

He added, “It remains to be seen whether this economic logic will suffice” to truly end the violence.

(Reuters)