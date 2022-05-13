RV Comfort for tours: How Chery’s TIGGO 8 beats others

Vehicles not only work as an important means of transport but also bring convenience to life as the best company for your tours. TIGGO 8, with a handsome look and powerful functions, is your best company for tours. Whether you are in the fascinating suburbs or on the barren sandhills, TIGGO 8 will provide you with the RV-like comfort, adding brilliant elements to your family tour.

Just like an RV with super-large space

When driving for tour, users prefer vehicles with larger space. While carrying more items and securing travel quality, such vehicles also create more comfortable resting place for users so that they recover rapidly. TIGGO 8, which has the largest dimensions among same-class vehicles, help users enjoy RV-like comfort because it has the most flexible domestic space larger than same-class competitors.

Dimensions of TIGGO 8 stand at 4,700×1,860×1,746mm. The standard 5+2 seat layout meets the needs of family tour. Based on different reclining combinations of the second and third-row seats, the model can create 12 flexible and variable combination spaces to meet the different travel needs of different users. After the rear seats are completely down, the rear space can reach 1,930L. If you feel fatigue in driving or in touring, TIGGO 8 will become an RV with bed for two people, where you can lie and get relaxed.

Fun and intelligence in travels full of tech sense





We start the travel as soon as we leave home. We yearn for the flowing streams, singing birds and fragrant flowers in the nature; and we enjoy the pleasant journey. However, long-distance driving is inevitably tiring. Thanks to configurations of intelligence and fun, driving TIGGO 8 becomes more interesting.

The most considerate and convenient one-button engine start and keyless entry bring more convenience to your travel. As a must-be choice for winter travel, the TIGGO 8 has 6-way adjustment in the driver seat. The second-row seat heating, which is exclusive among same-class vehicles, greatly improves riding comfort. At the same time, the third-row independent AC and exhaust vent exclusive among same-class vehicles bring greatest warmth to the family.

Greatest safety for your travel

It is such a great pleasure to enjoy the fun of driving while traveling with your family in the nature. While relaxing yourself, safety should never be neglected. The TTIGGO 8 uses a front McPherson rear multi-rod perfect chassis suspension configuration, which adjusts the vehicle’s driving performance in all road conditions. While ensuring low-speed convenience, it also considers high-speed stability and more stable travel.

In addition, the TIGGO 8 has an integrated cage body made of high-strength steel with a weight ratio of 65%. It is equipped with a high-energy-absorbing alloy front bumper beam and a ring-protection six airbags to ensure the utmost safety. In terms of active safety, Bosch’s latest-generation ESP 9.3 and the strongest LDW can effectively avoid potential danger against users. So don’t be concerned about safety and enjoy your journey.

Let us stay in company with family members and show love to them. With flexible and large space, TIGGO 8 functions as your home. Relying on its fashionable and high-tech intelligence, TIGGO 8 always keeps your home online. Depending on rich and practical safety configurations, TIGGO 8 makes your home warmer. Just select TIGGO 8 and enjoy the fresh air in the nature while finding another home in the landscapes with your family.