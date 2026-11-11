Russia’s plan to replace US Dollar with China’s Yuan fails

Russia’s efforts to reduce its dependence on the US dollar by using China’s yuan for international trade have suffered a setback, as US sanctions continue to affect payments between the two countries.

The share of yuan in payments for Russian exports has fallen by half this year to 22 per cent, down from its peak in mid-2024, when the United States expanded its secondary sanctions. This is despite the increase in trade between Russia and China, according to the latest data from the Russian central bank.

Russia now receives 69 per cent of its payments for exports to Asia in rubles, showing a shift away from the Chinese currency.

The development has exposed the challenges facing countries seeking alternatives to the dollar in global trade. It has also raised questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambition to make the yuan a “powerful currency” for international trade, financial markets and central bank reserves.

However, Beijing has maintained that it does not intend to make the yuan a replacement for the dollar. China continues to enforce strict capital controls to regulate the movement of money in and out of the country.

Russia’s decision to move away from the yuan followed the withdrawal of Chinese banks from transactions with Russian businesses over fears of possible US secondary sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

The situation has highlighted Washington’s ability to use its financial influence to enforce sanctions, even against countries with strong economic ties to China, the world’s second-largest economy. It has also reinforced the dollar’s position in the global financial system.

Despite the challenges, the development has not affected the political relationship between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders declared a “no limits” friendship weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Their relationship will come into focus again next week when they meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. They may also hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Russia’s reduced use of the yuan has also created difficulties for businesses making payments across borders.

With direct payments in the Chinese currency becoming more difficult, Russian companies have had to rely on intermediaries, third countries and alternative payment routes. These arrangements have increased transaction costs, delayed payments and made business transactions less predictable.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, said payments had continued to face disruptions despite the formal agreement between Russia and China to use their national currencies for trade.

“Normal banking payments have shrunk dramatically,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.