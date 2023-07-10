Russia University has hoisted the Nigerian flag in honour of Faith Ebunoluwa Ojedokun, a native of Oyo state, who graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Faith, who gained admission to Belgorod University in 2018, has always been an academic prodigy. Her exceptional academic abilities were evident from a young age, earning her an award at her alma mater, The International School, University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

In an interview with the press, her father, Mr Gbenga Ojedokun, a Research Administrator at the University of Ibadan, expressed his pride in Faith’s academic achievements. He described her as consistently dedicated and focused on her studies, and he thanked God for His grace upon his daughter.

Faith attended Staff School, University of Ibadan for her primary education, and The International School, University of Ibadan for her secondary education.

Regarding her future plans, Faith, who is proficient in both English and Russian languages, expressed her desire to pursue postgraduate studies. She hopes to contribute to the development of Nigeria upon her return.

Faith’s graduation with a First Class Honours degree in a male-dominated field like Mechanical Engineering is a remarkable accomplishment. Therefore, assistance from both the government and private organizations in her pursuit of higher education and her chosen endeavours is highly desirable.

It is important for Nigeria, and indeed the entire black civilization, to invest in promising future stars like Faith and others like her.

