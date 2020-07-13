Russian university completes clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

World NewsCoronavirus
By Adekunle Sulaimon with Agency Report
Russian university completes clinical trials, COVID-19

Russia on Monday announced the completion of clinical trials of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine after Sechenov University said that it had concluded its study, Clinicaltrialarena reports.

According to Sechenov University Center for Clinical Research on Medications head and chief researcher, Elena Smolyarchuk, study data showed the vaccine candidate’s effectiveness, reported Russian news agency TASS.

Smolyarchuk was quoted by the news agency as saying: “The research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on 15 July and 20 July.”

ALSO READ: Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

The trial participants will be monitored on an outpatient basis after being discharged.

Last month, Russia granted authorisation for clinical trials of two formulations of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

An intramuscular solution of the vaccine was tested at the Burdenko Military Hospital while Sechenov University assessed the vaccine in the form a powder for the preparation of an intramuscular solution.

The first stage of testing at the university commenced on 18 June in a group of 18 participants. The second group of the study involved 20 volunteers who were vaccinated on 23 June.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Latest News

Polish President Duda wins election, new battles with EU loom

Latest News

Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM’s death

Coronavirus

35 doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Kwara

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More