A Russian cargo ship remains on fire in the Gulf of Finland after being struck by drones, with firefighting operations continuing as the damaged vessel drifts into a strategically sensitive maritime corridor bordering NATO countries.

The Sparta II, a 121-metre Russian-flagged cargo ship sailing from St Petersburg to the exclave of Kaliningrad, was hit by two drones on Saturday in international waters west of Gogland Island before drifting into Finnish waters, where it remains anchored.

Finland’s coastguard said firefighting vessels used water cannons overnight to battle the blaze and cool containers stacked on the ship’s deck, while the vessel’s 16-member crew was evacuated to another Russian ship.

The attack has raised fresh concerns over maritime security in the Baltic Sea, particularly around the Gulf of Finland, a narrow and heavily trafficked waterway connecting Russia to the Baltic Sea.

The Sparta II is owned by Oboronlogistika, a Russian shipping company providing logistical services to the country’s Ministry of Defence. The vessel is also under United States sanctions.

Finnish authorities said the ship is linked to Russia’s armed forces, although its cargo at the time of the attack has not been confirmed. Officials have not ruled out the possibility that military equipment could have been aboard.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the incident showed how the war was increasingly affecting areas close to his country, writing that “war is spilling over into our immediate vicinity”.

The Finnish military believes Ukraine was likely behind the attack, although Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility. Finnish military spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen said it was unclear why the vessel had been targeted.

The strike comes amid increasing drone activity around Russia’s northwestern coastal region and growing concerns over incidents involving military and commercial vessels in the Baltic region.

Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Vark warned that further attacks in the Gulf of Finland could not be ruled out.(

(Al Jazeera, Reuters)