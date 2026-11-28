At least 10 people have been killed in Russian drone attacks across Ukraine, while Moscow said its air defences intercepted 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the highest numbers reported since the war began.

The attacks occurred on Saturday, November 28, as both countries reported fresh strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said seven people were killed and seven others injured when a Russian drone struck an enterprise in Nizhyn, in the northern Chernihiv region.

In the capital, Kyiv, a woman was killed and at least four others wounded, according to local authorities.

In Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities said a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, killing a nurse and a driver and injuring two other people.

They added that the chief physician of the frontline hospital was among those wounded.

Russia has formally annexed Zaporizhzhia and three other Ukrainian regions, although it does not fully control all the territories it claims.

Russia reports large-scale drone interceptions

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight, describing the operation as one of the largest reported interceptions since the start of the conflict.

The ministry did not disclose how many drones Ukraine launched or how many may have reached their intended targets.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defences intercepted 123 Ukrainian drones approaching the capital over an eight-hour period. He added that 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since Friday evening, with most intercepted or suppressed.

In the southern Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said more than 50 drones were shot down, including over Novoshakhtinsk, where a major oil refinery is located.

He did not immediately provide details of damage. However, Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels claimed that drones struck the refinery and caused a large fire. The claims had not been independently confirmed.

In the Samara region, Governor Vladislav Fedorishchev said Ukrainian drones attacked industrial facilities overnight. He reported no deaths or injuries but did not provide details about possible damage.

Meanwhile, nine people were wounded when a drone struck a company bus in Russia’s western Bryansk region, according to Governor Yegor Kovalchuk.

Ukraine reports further Russian strikes

Ukraine’s air force said its air defences destroyed or suppressed 141 of the 162 Russian drones launched overnight.

Three people were also wounded in a Russian attack on Bila Tserkva, a city near Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces struck a combined heat and power plant in Bila Tserkva and an electrical substation in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that a critical infrastructure facility had been hit and warned of possible disruptions to electricity and water supplies in parts of the capital.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting its energy infrastructure, including power substations and overhead lines, in an effort to deprive civilians of electricity, heating and running water as winter approaches.

Kyiv has also intensified its use of domestically produced long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

Last weekend, Ukrainian sea drones struck a Russian naval vessel docked at a port in Libya, according to the report.

(Aljazeera)