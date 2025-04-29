Russia rejects Ukraine’s call to extend ceasefire to 30 days

Russia has turned down Ukraine’s proposal to extend a brief ceasefire to 30 days, as pressure mounts from the United States for a lasting resolution to the ongoing war.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to prolong President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral three-day truce, scheduled from May 8 to 10.

The short pause coincides with Russia’s commemorations of the 80th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

However, Peskov said it would be “difficult to enter into a long-term ceasefire” without addressing a number of “questions.”

Zelenskyy, for his part, dismissed the three-day ceasefire as an “attempt at manipulation,” questioning why Moscow would not accept Kyiv’s call for a 30-day, full ceasefire to begin immediately.

In response, Peskov accused Kyiv of manipulation, pointing to what he described as Ukraine’s lack of a “direct response” to Putin’s gesture, which the Kremlin insists was a “gesture of goodwill.”

The disagreement comes amid growing frustration from Washington. US President, Donald Trump on Sunday publicly urged Putin to “stop shooting” and sign a peace agreement, expressing concern that the Russian leader was “just tapping me along.”

Last month, Russia blocked a US-backed plan for a 30-day ceasefire by demanding broad conditions, including prohibiting Ukraine from regrouping or receiving Western arms during the pause — without offering any concessions in return.



Ukraine accepted the US proposal. Zelenskyy said late Monday, “The ceasefire must be immediate, full, and unconditional – for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”

Despite diplomatic wrangling, fighting continued Tuesday. Ukrainian officials reported dozens of Russian drone attacks overnight.

A strike in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed a 12-year-old girl and wounded three others, including a six-year-old.

Russia also fired 20 drones and 31 guided bombs at Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. In Kyiv, debris from an intercepted drone sparked a neighborhood fire.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 100 drones between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, an “enemy drone deliberately struck a moving vehicle carrying five men,” regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Russia’s military claimed to have shot down 40 drones across several regions overnight, including four over the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

Reports from Moscow said civilians in Russian border areas continue to suffer.

(Aljazeera)