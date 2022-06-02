Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Luxembourg’s parliament in a video address on Thursday.

“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine’s territory- Zelenskiy





MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

YPP elects 37-year-old Umar as Bauchi guber candidate

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine’s territory- Zelenskiy