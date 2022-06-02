Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine’s territory- Zelenskiy

Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Luxembourg’s parliament in a video address on Thursday.

“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

