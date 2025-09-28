Russell Nelson, oldest-ever President of LDS Church, dies at 101

President Russell Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday night at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101, church officials announced.

Church spokesperson Candice Madsen confirmed Nelson’s passing in a statement.

A former heart surgeon, President Russell Nelson spent more than 40 years in top leadership positions after joining the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984. He became president of the church in January 2018 following the death of Thomas S. Monson and, in 2024, became the first president of the faith to reach 100 years of age.

The next president of the faith, widely known as the Mormon church, has not yet been named but is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, the next longest-serving member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, following church protocol.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah shared a tribute to Nelson on social media. “For as long as I’ve known him, he has exuded — and for me, he’s come to personify — the kind of faith, humility, and quiet confidence that tends to be the constant companion of a devoted servant and follower of Jesus Christ,” Lee wrote.

President Russell Nelson’s leadership marked a period of notable change for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2018, he urged members and the public to stop using the shorthand names “Mormon” and “LDS” for the faith, reversing decades of branding efforts by previous leaders.

He also gained attention for overturning a 2015 policy that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and labelled same-sex couples as sinners eligible for expulsion. While his administration was seen as more open toward LGBTQ+ members than earlier eras, the church’s doctrine on same-sex marriage remained unchanged. His presidency also strengthened rules limiting the participation of members who undergo gender-affirming medical procedures or change their pronouns, names, or dress, prompting criticism from some who said it marginalised transgender members.

Nelson and his counselors described their approach to LGBTQ+ members as balancing the “love of the Lord and the law of the Lord.”

President Russell Nelson expanded leadership diversity by appointing non-American leaders to the historically all-American governing body and promoted the publication of regional hymnbooks to celebrate local culture worldwide.

Born in Salt Lake City in 1924, President Russell Nelson joined the church as a young adult. He became a doctor at 22, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and later directed the thoracic surgery residency at the University of Utah. Known for precision as a surgeon, he brought the same focus to church leadership, often emphasizing obedience to law and what he called the “covenant path,” a series of ordinances marking a life of faith, said Mormon scholar Matthew Bowman of Claremont Graduate University.

Nelson and his first wife, Dantzel White, had 10 children before her death in 2005. He married Wendy Watson in 2006.

