Alleged Russell Brand rape victim wants age of consent law changed

A woman who alleges that comedian Russell Brand raped her when she was 16 has called for changes to the United Kingdom’s age of consent law to prevent sexual relationships between teenagers and significantly older adults.

Mia Latter, now 37, has waived her right to anonymity and spoken publicly about the allegation in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Latter was among six women who made allegations against Brand in a 2023 investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. She was identified under the pseudonym “Alice” at the time.

Brand denied the allegations when they were first reported. None of the six women involved in the 2023 investigation was a complainant in his recent criminal trial.

According to The Sunday Times, Latter was 16 when she met Brand, who was 30 at the time and working for MTV. She said she was returning home from a shopping trip when they met.

She told the newspaper that the significant age difference and imbalance of power had shaped her experience.

“I think people were so struck by my story because of the age difference and the clear imbalance [in power],” she said.

Latter also claimed Brand asked her to keep their relationship secret from her school friends and referred to her as “the child” in front of members of his entourage.

She alleged that towards the end of their relationship, Brand orally raped her. The newspaper reported that she initially described the incident as sexual assault during its 2023 investigation but now calls it rape.

Latter is campaigning for a staggered age of consent that would distinguish between relationships involving teenagers and those involving significantly older adults.

She said the proposed change would allow teenagers aged 16 and 17 to have relationships with people close to their own age while making sexual relationships between them and adults aged 18 or older a criminal offence.

“I don’t want to criminalise teenagers having sex with each other,” she told the newspaper.

“If you’re between the ages of 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you can have relationships with each other, and [teenagers] are always going to. But … if you’re in your thirties, forties and fifties and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offence.”

Responding to the proposal, Cabinet Office Minister Louise Haigh said changing the age of consent law would be a “massive step” but deserved proper consideration and scrutiny.

Haigh also criticised what she described as a culture in the 2000s that “normalised and celebrated” celebrities having relationships with teenagers.

Brand was sentenced on Monday to 10 and a half years in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Latter said she would not pursue the criminal process in her own case because she wanted to concentrate on her campaign.

She also told The Sunday Times that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had decided not to include her allegation in Brand’s recent trial, although police wanted her to be involved in a subsequent trial.

The Metropolitan Police said officers began investigating an allegation of rape in January 2026.

A police spokesperson said detectives sought advice from the CPS and were told further information was required before a charging decision could be made.

The investigation remains ongoing, the police said, adding that officers understood the delay had been distressing for Latter.

A CPS spokesperson said the service would continue working with investigators to provide advice and help cases progress as quickly as possible.

(BBC)