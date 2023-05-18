A Non-Governmental Organisation, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has improved rural agricultural development and the livelihood of rural farmers with a disbursement of N3.1 billion in the First Quarter of 2023.

This came just as the organisation has contributed to employment generation in Nigeria with the employment of 156 staff members in the First Quarter of 2023.

The newly recruited staff which includes nine Branch Managers, 141 Client Support Officers and Six Data Entry Staff brings the total staff strength in the organization to 1,775 and over 10,000 across the LAPO Ecosystem

In a statement issued by the organization on the disbursement of the N3.1 billion to farmers nationwide, the Executive Director, Dr Honestus Ayobami Obadiora said the funds were disbursed between January and March 2023 to 209,315 farmers across 303 branches nationwide through the LAPO Agricultural and Rural Development Initiative (LARDI).

Obadiora explained that LAPO addresses challenges limiting farmers’ productivity and income such as the non-availability of inputs for improved farm yield and limited access to finance, adding that the organization is also engaged in the capacity development of rural farmers and business owners through on-farm demonstration, workshop and training programmes.

He stated that LAPO was strongly committed to the mandate of improving rural agricultural development, food security and the general living conditions of rural dwellers, particularly women-headed households and youths through flexible and affordable financial services.

In his congratulatory message, the Executive Director, Dr Honestus Ayo Obadiora charged the new employees to imbibe the virtues of integrity, honesty and commitment to duty, which he said accounts largely for the exponential growth the organization has recorded over the years.

He said LAPO places top priority on staff career development and overallwell-beingg; allocating resources and providing motivational incentives for better performance.

Dr Obadiora expressed worry about the staggering rate of unemployment in Nigeria, noting that more than 55.4% of young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 are unemployed and an additional 20% working below their skillset.