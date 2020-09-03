Runsewe unveils creative industry, sub committees

The National Secretariat of the Creative Industry Committee, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has released the comprehensive list of the 13 sub Committees ahead of the formal inauguration on Friday.

The all inclusive committees listed are Tourism/Hospitality, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Writers and Publishers, Entertainment, Musicians, Motion Pictures, Exhibition organisers, Fashion industry, and Industry Reporters.

Others are Digital marketing and Content development, Institutional representation and Creative Industry Finance Support Group.

According to the chairman of Central working Committee and DG, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, the task before the Committees include the evaluation of report of the creative Committee, finger touch peculiar sectoral challenges, suggest immediate and long term implementation design, recommend action plans that will galvanize the sector to improved service delivery and suggest tax relief and waivers that could benefit all stakeholders.

Runsewe further stated that the formal inauguration of the Committees on Friday through virtual engagement by 11 am, kick starts the practical phase of the implementation agenda, noting that all hands must be on deck to deliver a brand new industry built on solid ground.

“We are doing our best from here, believing that the sub Committees captured all sectors and segments of the industry. We therefore, expect very well thought out feedback and enjoin all those privileged to be members not to think themselves above others but to work and behave as true representatives of the sectors listed,” he explained.

He called on the entire industry to appreciate this all important government intervention, and work together to make Nigeria an enviable Cultural and tourism destination in Africa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…

VCs, IPPIS Manipulating Promotions, Appointments — ASUU

CALABAR zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday accused some vice-chancellors of cashing in on the COVID-19-induced closure of universities to manipulate the processes of appointments and promotions in the system, among other infractions. It says the vice-chancellors, whom it did not name…

I Believe That Nigeria’s Herbal Medicines May Be Able To Cure COVID-19 — NAFDAC DG

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said she believes that Nigeria’s herbal medicines may be able to cure COVID-19. Professor Adeyeye, who spoke during an online news conference, said that Nigeria’s herbal medicines have…