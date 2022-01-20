Runsewe, Nihotour, Envoy Silk road Hotel, for NANTA Eminent Persons Awards

THE Nigerian Cultural Tourism Community, Chief Segun Runsewe, has said that identifying and appreciating contributions of individuals and corporate entities in the industry has a deep spiritual meaning and helps to keep award recipients on their toes.

Runsewe quoted Jesus Christ, who desired to know from his disciples if he is on track on his Spiritual mission on earth, as a classical example of how to truely assess persons called to serve, nothing that nanta about four years ago, began a true historical reward regime never seen before in the industry.

Speaking shortly after receiving his certificate of nomination for strategically being at the behest of Nigerian cultural, tourism, arts and crafts promotion in the past two decades, Chief Runsewe who just returned to the country after an cultural evangelism tour of Ethiopia, where he inaugurated the Nigerian and Ethiopian friendship club, stated that NANTA Eminent Persons Award is the Oscar of Nigeria tourism sector.

“Madam Susan Akporiaye, President of NANTA, I want to thank you and your association for this honour. NANTA did same to me four years ago for turning around NTDC and again today, for the little we have done at NCAC. We shall be there to tell the world that NANTA is our pride’” he added.

Away from NCAC, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), came to fore as the Best International Air Transport Association (IATA) Training School in Nigeria.

Nura kangiwa, Turaki kebbi, and Director General of NIHOTOUR, says the award from Nanta is evidence of the Change of narratives about the foremost government vocational training school under his watch, adding that training and retraining of industry help practitioners, can only produce tested professionals.

“President of NANTA, you have just told us to brace up to do more by this prestigious validation of our focal agenda and from today, NANTA will provide us professional guidance on travel trade business beyond training” the soft spoken youngest chief executive officer in government tourism and related enterprises agencies in Nigeria, stated further.

Kangiwa, who is also the immediate former Vice President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North Central zone, says the expectations of industry practitioners for changes in NIHOTOUR is a huge burden but assures that the NANTA Eminent Persons Award, zeroing on the achievements of NIHOTOUR, means that he has no option than to work, and work harder for the industry which must be regulated to check free entry regime into the sector.

NANTA President who also presented Certificate of Nomination to Envoy Silk Road Hotel, Abuja as the Hotel to watch, noted that the insistence of Nura Kangiwa led NIHOTOUR that owners and Practitioners in the industry much be certified before engaging in travel trade and tourism businesses is timely, adding that NANTA will soon issue out new guidelines for admittance to NANTA membership in line with NIHOTOUR training scheme

Dewarld Kroger, General Manger, Envoy Silk Road Hotel, says the hotel will partner with NANTA to sell its rooms and services, nothing that NANTA award will boost the morales of the workforce of the hotel that are trained to ensure guests satisfaction experience, which remains the premium expectations for a stay at the luxury hotel.

NANTA Eminent Persons Award comes up November 12 at the International Conference Center Abuja.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The concessionaires complained of poor cooperation from state governments who mostly delay in meeting their own part of the agreement, for instance in the area of land provision.

Another major challenge they emphasised was the lack of narrow gauge rail lines in and out of the dry ports which they noted was important to make the operation of the ports efficient.

They added that access to funds also remained a major issue even as banks and foreign investors make unreasonable demands for assets and bank bonds before the release of funds.

The concessionaires unanimously stressed the need for the ports being constructed to be given the status of port of origin and destination and also to be registered with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) upon completion.

In view of the delay in execution, the concessionaires stressed the need for a new agreement, pointing out that an agreement started in 2017 between them and the NSC but it was yet to be cleared by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

They however commended the ICRC for its intervention and also appreciated the NSC for their support so far, noting that they were confident that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the contracts will be sorted out.

The concessionaires pledged their commitment to see the concession to conclusion and the ports operational even as two of the concessionaires, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd for the Katsina ports and Dala Inland Dry Port for the Kano Ports declared that their ports will commence operation before the third quarter of 2022.

Managing Director of Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd, Mr Usman Iya Abbas, informed the ICRC team that the Funtua port was already at over 85 per cent completion and was ready to launch before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

“We hope to commission this project before the end of the second quarter and the ports will become functional immediately. We are lucky to have great relationships in the shipping industry and with major shipping lines.

Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port Ltd., Hon. Ahmed Rabiu, concessionaires of the Kano Inland Port also hinted that the construction of the container depot was already nearing completion.

He assured that the company was working assiduously to ensure project completion and take off before the end of March 2022.

On his part, ICRC’s Director of Contract Compliance Department, Dr Ewalefoh who chaired the technical session of the meeting assured the concessionaires of the continuous support of the Commission, charging them however to send a detailed update of the contract status reports to the ICRC.

The Ag. Head, Media and Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling said he further enjoined the other four concessionaires who were yet to make remarkable progress in their contract execution to emulate the milestone recorded by the other two who were finalizing their constructions, so that the ports can yield the economic benefits for which the concessions were granted.

While thanking the stakeholders for honouring the invitation of the ICRC, it was resolved that going forward, there will be periodic meetings to ensure that the projects are speedily completed.