Runsewe lauds Uzodimma’s exceptional feat, culture rebirth at NAFEST

The 33rd edition of Nigeria’s iconic cultural festival, NAFEST may have come to a glorious end but dignitaries, delegates and visitors would not forget in hurry the celebration of last-minute appearance of Imo State contingent as shouts and adulation of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma rented and electrified the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) was heard loud and clear, praising the surprise appearance of the Imo State contingent, noting that the very miraculous participation of the heartland nation was made possible by the culture-loving governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma.

“We are happy to welcome Imo State delegation and due to their courage and determination to make a statement today, we shall bend backwards to accommodate them, give them the opportunity to showcase their very unique culture dance. Their presence is indeed heartwarming, an indication that Imo State is ready to join our efforts to promote Nigerian cultural tourism endowments to the world.

The very excited Imo State delegation led by Doris Onyali warmed up to the invitation and put up an awesome dance appearance to the delight and appreciation of the participants which included Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, Yobe governor, Mai Bunu and Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare.

Runsewe, who later spoke on the development, commended governor Uzodinma for the effort, an indication which he believes will help the heartland state to rebrand its cultural tourism heritage.

“You can see that the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, is culture friendly and to have insisted that the Imo delegates join us here, is a huge testimony to the fact that the governor does not want Imo State to be left behind as NCAC work round the clock to redefine the entire cultural architecture of Nigeria,” he explained further.

Runsewe also added that the state’s Commissioner of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Doris Onyali has proven beyond doubt that she has all it takes to connect Imo cultural tourism endowments, not only to the local networks but to International marketing opportunities.

“We at NCAC shall guide her and the state cultural expectations. Indeed, we are happy to have her and the team as partners and will visit Imo State to properly determine and evaluate what is on the ground and how to go about it.”Runsewe stressed.

Doris Onyali, on the sideline of the festival, stated that she is willing to change the narrative of Imo state age-long cultural tourism heritage; nothing that governor Uzodinma will want to see Imo take its rightful place in the Cultural map of Nigeria.

“You will agree with me that IMO state used to be the conference and meeting destination in Nigeria and with the support of governor Uzodinma, we shall change the cultural tourism landscape. From our famous Oguta Lake, the golf course, the zoo, the Mbari culture, award-winning and famous Ofe Owerri cuisine, the Bongo and Highlife music, Imo is sure got a lot to offer everyone, and don›t forget we have the biggest hospitality infrastructure in Nigeria.» She further explained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Runsewe lauds Uzodimma Runsewe lauds Uzodimma

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Runsewe lauds Uzodimma Runsewe lauds Uzodimma

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE