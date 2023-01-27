Runsewe lauds Sanwo-Olu’s investment in creative industry

Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunb Segun Runsewe, says Lagos state governor, BabajideSanwo- Olu has shown unprecedented commitment to the growth of cultural tourism economy in the state, Nigeria at large.

He listed the creative sector interventions by Sanwo-Olu in recent times to include reconstruction of the Badagry Slave Museum, unveiling of John Randle Yoruba History and Culture Museum, hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation conference and the 35th edition of National Festival of Arts and culture (NAFEST) held in November, last year.

Runsewe commended Sanwo-Olu for these as well as pragmatic efforts geared towards bringing the creative tourism economy in Lagos back to local and global reckoning and recognition.

Speaking to the Media on the sidelines of the official commissioning of the John Randle Yoruba culture and history Museum by President Muhammadu Buhari, held on Tuesday in Lagos, the NCAC boss, who is also the Africa Region President, World Craft Council (WCC), stated that the blue rail infrastructure will aid the rebound and attraction of tourists traffic to Lagos state.

“It’s indeed heartwarming to see all the tourism infrastructure and investment on platforms desirable to growing a sustainable creative cultural tourism economy in state and thus empowering local people and industry’s practitioners. “Governor Sanwo-Olu is a tourism care giver, futuristic and a tourism job creator” Runsewe emphasised.