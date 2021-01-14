Runsewe forms cultural alliance with service corp to promote peace

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segundo Runsewe has pledged commitment to partner with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in an effort to uniting Nigeria and bringing sustainable peace and social harmony in the country.

The NCAC boss made this pledge when he received the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office.

While unveiling a joint agenda tagged “Partnership That Works”, Chief Runsewe said that NCAC and NYSC have the similar mandate of reuniting and reintegrating Nigeria youths through structured cultural orientation.

He noted that while the NYSC was established in 1973 by Gen. Gowon administration in pursuance of the policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, the National Festival for Art and Culture was established by the same regime to foster national peace, unity and integration using culture.

Otunba Runsewe further said that while NYSC scheme brings together young Nigerians to serve in states other than their own, NAFEST brings together contingents from the 36 states and FCT to showcase their cultural peculiarities and exchange cultural ideas.

Runsewe appealed to all organisations to always accept corp members posted to them and treat with respect as they are in the service to the nation.

Brigadier-General Ibrahim thanked his counterpart in the Arts and Culture for accepting to partner with NYSC which Runsewe described as partnership that works. On the issue of spread of Covid-19 in the NYSC camps, the DG, NYSC explained that all prospective corp members are screened and tested before being allowed into the camp.

He added that NCDC has its offices in all the orientation camps in the country to take care of any emergency that may occur.

He assured parents, guardians that intending corp members will be screened, tested and certified fit before being allowed into the orientation camps.

Runsewe appealed to Nigerians to stop stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Runsewe forms cultural alliance Runsewe forms cultural alliance

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Runsewe forms cultural alliance Runsewe forms cultural alliance

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE