Runsewe, DG, NCAC loses mum, 94yrs

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Nigeria’s Cultural icon and boss, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has announced the transition of his mother, Mrs Felicia Adesola Runsewe nee Adesmosun, aged 94years.

Late Mrs Felicia Runsewe fondly called mama kaduna, lived and worked in kaduna state as a prosperous business woman for about 60years, before retiring to Live in Lagos where she passed on in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

“Mama Kaduna” started her career with Kingsway stores, kaduna before going into private business which endeared her to clients and neighbors, hence the name mama kaduna.

She is survived by three children,, Ojafolarin Runsewe ( deceased), Otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs Mopelola Ayanfalu, grandchildren and a great grand child.

Date for the interment will be announced soon.

