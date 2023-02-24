By ’Wale Olapade

THE Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe, has joined other Nigerians to condole with the Republic of Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic over the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Runsewe, who is also the president of the World Craft Council, Africa Region, during a condolence visit to the embassies in Abuja expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

The Director-General who was received by the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Hidayet Bayracter, signed the condolence register where he expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident which claimed dozens of lives and destroyed property whose values cannot be measured.

Runsewe, however, assured that the arts and culture family was solidly behind the Turkish community in this time of grief.

The Ambassador of Turkey H.E, Hidayet Bayracter, expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture.

At the Syrian embassy, Runsewe condoled with the good people of the Syrian Arab Republic over the unfortunate disaster, wishing the injured a speedy recovery while assuring that the prayers and thoughts of the management and staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture and all well meaning Nigerians are with them as they cope with the severe disaster and its after effects.

The Syrian Ambassador, Mr Firas Sheikh Muhammad, in his response expressed delight over the visit.

