Runsewe commends Kogi, Plateau, Gombe, Abia states for donating offices to NCAC

By Wale Olapade
Runsewe, NCAC, culture nigeria Emefiele

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Olusegun Runsewe has commended the governments of Kogi, Plateau, Gombe and Abia states for donating office accommodations to the Council.

Runsewe, who made this commendation in Abuja, stated that the donation of office accommodations is an indication of the commitment of the state governments to the development of the culture sector in Nigeria.

He said the presence of the council’s offices in these states is an opportunity for the NCAC to directly network with the state governments and drive the process of development of Arts and Culture in the states.

He stressed the need for the National Council for Arts and Culture to work with the state governments for the exploration and development of the vast potentials in the culture sector.

The NCAC boss cited the case of Kogi State, the confluence of River Niger and Benue and the state with the first prison, first primary school, the first capital of Nigeria from where Lord Lugard amalgamated the North and Southern Nigeria to illustrate the rich cultural history of tourism potentials of Nigeria.

Runsewe said that if fully developed, the potentials in Kogi State could make it become the tourism nerve-centre of Nigeria.

On Plateau State, the NCAC boss pointed out that the temperate climate of the area has continued to be a source of attraction to tourists, especially foreigners for a long time.

“Other notable attractions in Plateau State include the various rock formations, Kurra-falls, Sherri-hills, the serenity of the state and the rich cultural festivals and dances of the people,” he said.

Runsewe noted that there is no state of the country without a unique Arts and Cultural manifestations.

He said that if the various states of the federation can work with the council, identify and develop those cultural resources for which they have the advantage, the sector would not only develop rapidly, it will become a major pillar of the nation’s economy.

