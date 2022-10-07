Runsewe commends Gov Ganduje for immortalising Prof Sule Bello

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State for renaming Kano State Culture and History Bureau after the late Professor Sule Bello, describing it as a welcome development.

He said the late Professor Sule Bello was a pioneer administrator at NCAC and also played key roles in articulating the culture and history policy of Kano State, serving at a point as founder of Kano State Culture Bureau.

According to Runsewe, Governor Ganduje, has once again shown the capacity to keep in view efforts made by culture icons such as late Professor Sule Bello who in his time, also mentored lots of Nigerian culture administrators and also Kano State culture experts.

“I must appreciate Governor Ganduje and look forward to the official unveiling of the Kano Bureau as an institution bearing the great works done by the late culture teacher, administrator and role model.” Runsewe stated further.