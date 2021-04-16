Runsewe calls for reinforcement of Nigeria, Bangladesh cultural relationship

The need to further reinforce the mutual cultural relationship that exists between the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Federal Government of Nigeria, dating back to 1971 has been re-emphasised.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who stated this during a courtesy visit by the High Commissioner of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, Masudur Rahman to the NCAC office in Abuja, added “This diplomatic relationship should be explored for the benefit of mutual cultural benefits for both countries.”

He noted that Nigeria had benefitted a lot from the mutual cultural relationship with Bangladesh in the areas of education, poverty eradication, trade and many more, adding that both countries share similar values and ideals as members of United Nations, Non Aligned Movement, D8 Group of Nations etc.

According to Runsewe, it is worthy to note that in March 2016, Bangladesh exited the group of low income countries which Nigeria still belongs to as a member of Least Developed countries.

Runsewe remind the High Commissioner on the forthcoming programme of NCAC called the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) and seek the participation of Bangladesh in INAC and in other NCAC activities.

He also sought partnership with the Republic of Bangladesh in organising a joint exhibition in Nigeria and in Bangladesh, noting that this will be very rewarding to both countries.

Runsewe said that he is aware that Bangladesh supplies Nigeria with Jute goods, ceramic, tobacco, cotton materials, bags, carpets and many more which help to boost the Nigerian economy through trade.

On capacity building, the Director-General, National Council for Art and Culture, Otunba Runsewe pledged mutual collaboration in scientific research, energy sector and cooperation in investment promotion, information sharing, poverty alleviation, women empowerment and cultural development.

Runsewe explained to Rahman the need to collaborate with NCAC on capacity building and cultural exchange, noting that NCAC had a very cordial relationship in these areas with the previous High Commissioner which he would like him(Rahman) to maintain it.

In his remarks, Rahman told NCAC boss that he was aware of the cordial relationship that exists between NCAC and Bangladesh and promised to sustain it.

Rahman said that he hopes to continue the tradition of exchange of cultural troupes and will soon plan a visit for Nigerian cultural troupes to visit Bangladesh.

He added that his country has great support for research and scholarship schemes that Nigerians can explore.

Like his predecessor, Rahman promised to participate in all NCAC programmes including having a whole day to celebrate his country’s 50th Independence anniversary during this year’s INAC 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Runsewe calls for reinforcement Runsewe calls for reinforcement

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Runsewe calls for reinforcement Runsewe calls for reinforcement