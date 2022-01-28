Runsewe calls for reactivation of Nigeria cultural houses in Beijing, Nanjing

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has called for the reactivation of Nigeria cultural houses in Beijing and Nanjing in China to help strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Runsewe made this disclosure at the celebration of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games Beijing and Chinese New Year tagged “One World, One Spring, Huaxing Shines: Sharing Love Endlessly? in Lagos where the NCAC boss and others were honoured with award in recognition of their contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.

Runsewe commended the People’s Republic of China for their unequalled contributions toward the growth of the two countries, adding that Nigeria-China relations needed to be enhanced by adopting various innovative strategies that would encourage cooperation between the two countries.

He suggested that Nigeria, being an agrarian country, efforts should be made by the Chinese government and industrialists to develop the Nigerian textile industries, mechanised farming and other artisan products.

“There should be more transparency in the signing of memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the areas of funding and other collaborative ventures.

“More centres should be created to promote the teaching and learning of Nigerian and Chinese languages,” he said.

Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who is one of the awardees, said that there is need for Nigeria and China to broaden their cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deepen the traditional friendship.

The minister, represented by the Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao said that apart from the strong bond already established, the two countries have huge potential for investment cooperation, which she said was highly complementary in the field of energy, resources and infrastructure.

According to him, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and China are still areas with huge untapped potential.

“There is a need to develop and tap this cooperation’s potential. Nigeria and China need to broaden cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deepen their traditional friendship.

“The two countries need to take into consideration the growing enthusiasm of their people for interactions.

“We must encourage friendly exchanges in education, culture, health, science and technology, media and other fields and increase people-to-people exchanges to cement the social foundation for China-Nigeria friendship.

“China and Nigeria must make use of the platforms to increase mutual visits by central and local governments, art troupes, academic groups and other exchanges at all levels and in all fields,” Mohammed said.

He said that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) had commenced preparations to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Festival for Arts and Culture (FESTAC”77).

Commenting, Dr Chioma Ajunwa, the Nigerian Olympic Medalist, urged Nigerians to be committed to technological development like the Chinese people to achieve greater feats in the process of development.

