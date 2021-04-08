Runsewe appeals for National Sports Festival to continue

The Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and patron Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Otunba Segun Runsewe has appealed to Edo State government to reconsider the decision to suspend the ongoing national sports festival due to paucity of funds.

Runsewe stated that the games are a veritable vehicle of national unity and an outpost to discover hidden young talents to help Nigeria sustain its leadership position in sports in Africa and the world.

The NUJ patron and President, Africa Region, World Craft Council (WCC), further noted that Edo state successfully hosted the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), two years ago, enthroning and supporting the growth of national cultural values and therefore should make the necessary sacrifice in the true spirit of nation-building, to sustain the ongoing sports fiesta for the sake of the young Nigerian sports persons, many who may be visiting Edo State, the home of culture for the first time.

Runsewe called on men and women of goodwill, governments and corporate giants, to come to the aid of the state government and Ministry of Sports to ensure that the enthusiasm and talents of young Nigerian mobilised at the festival, were not ruptured by lack of funds.

“We must rise to support this festival of national unity and for the sake of our children; boys and girls who will do Nigeria proud in future sports programmes in Africa and the world, all capable philanthropic hands must support Edo State hosting of the festival.”