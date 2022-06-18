Running mate: Atiku picking Okowa solves Muslim/Muslim ticket fears ― Arewa Coalition

Northern-based Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance (CAFGG) has noted that the choice of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate has doused the brewing tension caused by the rumours of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This was even as it hailed the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President for being sensitive to the yearnings of the Nigerians.

According to the coordinator of Coalition, Garba Yunusa in a press conference held in Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna on Saturday, said the choice of Okowa not only strikes a balance of religion but, it also douses tension on the quest for Igbo Presidency, knowing fully well that he’s a Delta Igbo.

“Nigerians can’t afford to face any sectarian crisis caused by a lopsided political arrangement in addition to the current problem of banditry and terrorist activities.”

Yunusa who also expressed worry over unnecessary delays by presidential candidates in picking running mates noted that the electorate now has a choice should any political decision go another way.

He said as a group of concerned Nigerians, “We were worried and conscious about issues of equity, justice and fairness in choices of running mates for presidential candidates, especially under the prevailing tension created by agitation secession in the southern part of the country, but with the main opposition party, PDP setting the pace we hope other political parties will follow suit.

The Coordinator further said picking Okowa, who is a Christian and a minority Anioma in Delta State from the extraction of South-South geo-political zones has no doubt laid to rest the fears of political crisis.

“Our greatest joy now is that the tension stirred up by Muslim -Muslim ticket rumours in some quarters can now be doused with the balanced alternative provided by the PDP Presidential Candidate who is from North and his running from the South,” he stated.

He, however, averred that Governor Okowa, who is a former lawmaker and current Delta Governor became the Beautiful Bride, because of overt requisite leadership qualities that endeared Atiku to pick him as running mate.





” Apparently, his performance and ability to accommodate all residents regardless of ethnic or religious differences must have been parts of the reasons that favoured his choice .”

While urging the electorate to weigh the pros and cons of Atiku/Okowa as a united force for a united Nigeria, he appealed to all aggrieved persons, especially in the PDP to sheath their swords and work with the party to ensure victory at the polls. Adding, “After all, Atiku chose Okowa after wide consultations with various stakeholders and party stalwarts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Running mate: Atiku picking Okowa solves Muslim/Muslim ticket fears ― Arewa Coalition

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Running mate: Atiku picking Okowa solves Muslim/Muslim ticket fears ― Arewa Coalition