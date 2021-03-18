‘Running a school is a life-building process’

Proprietors of schools and administrators have been charged to increase efforts in investing in their schools.

The chairman of The Ambassadors Schools, Sango Ota, Ogun State, Mr Samson Yomi Osewa gave this charge at a two-day international conference for proprietors of schools and administrators.

The conference which was organised recently by EIN Educational Services in conjunction with the International Training and Exposure Conference for School Administrators in Africa (ITECSAA), was held at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

The conference was themed ‘Attaining International School Status in Practice, Content and Status: The Practical Approach’.

Osewa, a pharmacist, said running a school is like building lives, hence every proprietor should stay focused even in the face of challenges, adding that growth does not come overnight.

In his address, the convener of the programme and the chief executive officer of EIN Educational Services, Mr Adebare Egunjobi said African educational system still has a long way to go.

His words: “The demand of the new century is different from the century that produced many students and teachers, though the gains of the 20th century have blessed and are still blessing the world.”

The chief executive officer of WOWBii Interactive, Lagos, Mrs Terae Onyeje who spoke on the topic ‘Technology-driven Education’ admonished proprietors of schools and administrators to embrace technology as it aids learning in this generation.

Introducing robotics education to participants at the event, she said, “It’s another important subject that owners of schools and administrators must introduce into their curricula.”

In her remarks, a training consultant from Robotics Instructor Training School, Nigeria, Mr Richard Erike said the methods of teaching in the classrooms must change because the world has become a high-tech world where changes are happening every second.

He therefore said there is no excuse not to incorporate robotics education into school curriculum.

Emphasising the need for robotics education in schools, Erike said robot is now used as tutors, tool or peer for learning in some schools in Nigeria.

While encouraging every school to have one, he noted that “it is fun to work with a robot.”

Speaking at the event, the national vice president of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Mr Badmus Aliyu said, “The responsibility of passing knowledge to students in this 21st century rests on us. Let us leave this place with the determination to play our roles.”

He urged proprietors of schools to run their schools in such a way that their students would be able to compete with their peers in other climes.

