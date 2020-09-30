‘Running a digital e-commerce business has exposed me to a lot of opportunities’

Tomi Oki is an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Fresh to Dommot, an online food hailing app that delivers fresh products. In this interview, she tells ROTIMI IGE about her journey so far and future projections.

HOW did you come about Fresh to Dommot?

I am a quiet mother of two who generally avoids the limelight. So, after taking five years off work to have my children, my decision to re-start my career, not as an employee but as an entrepreneur took many people around me by surprise. That decision led first to the birth of Maria’s House, a boutique recruitment agency and subsequently Fresh to Dommot, an on-demand online grocery store

What prompted you to venture into entrepreneurship, as unstable as our economy in Nigeria is?

Fresh to Dommot started operations in October 2015 after my market research showed that changing attitudes to online shopping was extending to the most personal of shopping categories, food.

I have to be honest, my degree in Business Economics did little to prepare me for the world of entrepreneurship. My journey has been enriched by the hard and unique lessons of running a digital e-commerce start-up in Nigeria, but it is a journey that I would not trade for the world.

How has it been so far? What lessons have you learnt?

It is a journey that has seen Fresh To Dommot grow from our first customer in 2015 to projected revenues of 20 million naira in 2020. It is a journey of partnership with customers and employees and that partnership has created a service company that has a 50 per cent repeat customer rate but we are not stopping there.

In the next year, our goal is to foster new partnerships with thousands of innovative Nigerians doing wonderful things in the food industry to truly change the way Nigerians shop for food.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CAC Ends 29-Year-Old Crisis, To Inaugurate Integration Committee

The crisis that engulfed the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide for 29years has been finally resolved as all stakeholders have united and decided to put an end to the long crisis in the foremost first generation church in Nigeria. The president of the church, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, said this during the 2020 Virtual Pastors’ Conference of the church tagged ‘God in the administration of…

Election: Akeredolu Should Be Wary Of Moles In His System — Primate Ayodele

Founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu,to be wary of moles within his camp as he…

No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday…

60th Independence: This Is Not The Nigeria Awo, Sardauna, Zik Envisioned, Elder Statesmen Lament

AS Nigeria marks 60 years of independence from Britain as a sovereign country, elder statesmen, including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Professor Banji Akintoye, among others and Chief Olabode George, have expressed disappointment about the current state of the nation, declaring that the country has failed to achieve the dream of its founding fathers despite the abundant resources available…

Zulum Dares Boko Haram Insurgents, Observes Friday Prayer In Baga Town By Lake Chad

In Spite of the attacks of the Boko Haram insurgents against the government advance party convoy of the committee set up to take willing resident to Baga town, Governor Babagana Zulum insisted on observing his Friday Juma’at prayer in Baga to send a message that he will not be deterred by the frequency…

Kwara Yoruba Demands Merger With Southwest

People of Kwara South senatorial district, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has submitted a memorandum to the ninth National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kith and kin in the…