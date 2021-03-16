Rungas berths in Alaro City for LPG cylinder production

The ground breaking of the new manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 800,000 type three composite cylinders was performed at the weekend.

The facility is meant to add to the existing SPV between Rungas and NCDMB by raising local manufacturing of LPG composite cylinders to 1.2 million per annum.

Among the pioneering companies in Alaro City is Starium FZE, a subsidiary of BUA Group; Mantrac Caterpillar, Ariel Foods FZE and HMD.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Rungas Group, Lanre Runsewe, said the company identified Alaro City as the perfect place for its second LPG manufacturing facility because of the unique nature of the city’s master plan and the speed with which infrastructure was being rolled out in the new city.

“As we make progress on our goal of increasing the use of LPG in Nigeria and Africa, such partnerships with business-friendly locations like Alaro City are critical.

This new facility in Alaro City, located within a Free Trade Zone, he dais would not only boost local capacity for LPG cylinders, but also further position Nigeria as a powerhouse within the continent, adding that the project was in line with the Federal Government’s policy.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Timipre Sylva, who doubles as a special guest of honour, said the new LPG composite cylinder manufacturing facility was another result of the various policies initiated for the sector in 2020, which was declared the ‘Year of Gas’ by the Federal Government.

“Our 2020 strategy to drive key policies and regulatory initiatives that would enhance gas reserves growth to support domestic and export projects has resulted in various significant upgrades in our gas infrastructure development, of which deeper LPG penetration is one of them.

“I salute the promoters of Alaro City for building worldclass infrastructure for businesses to strive. What we have done today will not only boost the profile and economy of Alaro City and Lagos, but also that of Nigeria and remove us from the position of being one of the lowest gas cylinder producers in Africa.”

Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, Stephen Jennings, said “We are proud of this partnership with Rungas and how it once again illustrates the role our cities play in catalysing their host countries’ economies via investment, manufacturing and trade.

“The growth of an eco-friendly Nigerian domestic gas market is positive locally and globally.”

Chairman of Alaro City, Ayo Gbeleyi, also maintained that Rungas Group, through the groundbreaking, has joined the ranks of visionary Alaro City Free Zone entities, “and together with its partners Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), is taking another giant step into actualising the President Muhammadu Buhar – led Federal administration’s vision of making this decade ‘the Decade of Gas’ and equally turning Nigeria into a continental hub for the supply of composite cylinders.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Professor Adesoji Adesugba commended Rungas and NCDMB for the strides made in boosting local manufacturing of cylinders.

“This new facility being built in Alaro City in the Lekki Free Zone is yet again another example of the immense contributions that free trade zones are making to economic development and the speedy industrialisation of our country,” he said.

