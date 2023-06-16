A leader of the Fulani community in Oyo State, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, has urged President Bola Tinubu to form a cabinet peopled by capable Nigerians of all ethnic, religious and political persuasions to enhance the country’s unity and development.

Bello, who is a former chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Oyo State, gave the advice during a chat with newsmen in his office in Iseyin.

The Sarkin Fulani of Oke-Ogun underscored the need for the people of Oyo State and the country at large to embrace peace and support the Federal Government to succeed in solving the problems confronting the country and bringing a new lease on life to the populace.

He noted that Tinubu’s track record while he held sway as the governor of Lagos State, his sagacity and progressive politics stood him in good stead to become the kind of president Nigeria needs at this period to tackle its challenges and get back on track.

He saluted the president’s courage in confronting the contentious issue of petrol subsidy and commended him on the manner in which he is managing the outcome of the decision.

Bello advised Nigerians to bear the pains of the subsidy removal in the hope that the result will bring long-lasting succour to the citizenry.

