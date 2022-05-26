Rumoured sack: Arewa youth group hails President Buhari, passes vote of confidence on Emefiele

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) on Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not yielding to the call for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele over the recent purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential nomination form for him by proxy by a group

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its national president Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on the rumoured sack of the CBN on Wednesday but which was promptly denied by the Presidency and the Apex bank respectfully.

The group in the statement also passed a vote of confidence on the CBN and his team in the nation’s apex bank, pointing out that they have been performing creditably well and that they should not be stampeded out of office for any reason.

It then urged Dr Emefiele not to let President Buhari down in the confidence reposed in him by redoubling his efforts at the nation’s apex bank in revamping the nation’s economy.

The group also urged those who were waiting for Emefiele to be sacked so that they could put their cronies in the position to access the nation’s treasury to have a rethink.

The statement reads, “We, the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, have resolved to pass a vote of confidence on President Buhari and Dr Emefiele over the manner they have been handling the nation’s economy.

“We are not unmindful of efforts of some unscrupulous persons to pile pressure on the President to sack Emefiele for their own selfish reasons.

“Since we know that their plan is not nationalistic but selfish and personal, we are by this medium telling them that there is no vacancy in the CBN. They should learn to live with this basic fact.”