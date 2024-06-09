LEADERS in Nigeria in all facets of life including political, economic, financial, academic labour, and security, among others have been advised to be God-fearing and righteous as they remain watchwords to their followers.

The bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe made this admonition during his speech at the celebration of his 60th birthday, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, recently.

He also lamented that the present Nigeria’s predicament is centered on bad leadership and followership due to our lack of conscience and belief in God.

Bishop Aladekugbe, however, called on Nigerian leaders to allow the country to move forward by shunning the social vices eating into the fabric of our nation.

The cleric appealed to the followers to stop murmuring but instead play their roles by being law-abiding citizens, rendering their civic duties, and praying for our leaders for our country to bounce back, he admonished.

The celebrant made a clarion call on the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to make their demand for an increase in minimum wage realistic and modest in the interest of the progress of our nation.

In his congratulatory message, the Archbishop, Metropolitan, and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba said Bishop Aladekugbe throughout his years of ministry and episcopate has been a guiding light and a source of inspiration to many, his commitment to spreading the gospel and nurturing the faith of others is commendable.

“We celebrate not only your achievements but also the wonderful person you are compassionate shepherd, a wise leader, and a cherished friend to all who know you. Your impacts on the lives you’ve touched resonate deeply and will continue to bear fruit for years to come,” he added.

Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, the former Archbishop of Ibadan Province and presently the Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, in his birthday sermon, enjoined both political and religious leaders to be accommodating, tolerant, and humble as no condition is permanent.

