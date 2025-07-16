RTEAN mourns ex-President Buhari, urges members to pray for late leader

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has expressed sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Retired General Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, RTEAN’s National Executive President, Dr. Musa Muhammad Maitakobi, paid tribute to the late statesman, hailing him as a disciplined leader, a patriot, and a tireless advocate for national unity and economic self-reliance.

The message, signed by RTEAN’s Deputy National President (Administration), Muhammad Abubakar Bishara, highlighted Buhari’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers, including the transport community.

Dr. Maitakobi noted that under Buhari’s leadership, Nigeria witnessed significant infrastructure renewal and investment in road and rail transport, which he said helped ease the burden on commercial vehicle operators and road users nationwide.

“He was a pillar of national stability and an advocate of structured transport development. His administration’s investments in the rehabilitation of federal highways, inland dry ports, and railway resuscitation directly benefited millions of our members and the entire transport ecosystem,” Maitakobi said.

He praised the late President’s support for formal transport unions and his commitment to maintaining law and order across the country’s roads, describing Buhari as a listening leader who respected institutions and upheld the rule of law.

“Nigeria has lost a father figure and a symbol of national discipline. His legacies, especially in infrastructure and public service reform, will continue to speak for him,” the statement read.

RTEAN extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, the Federal Government, and all Nigerians as the country mourns.

Dr. Maitakobi also called on the association’s over eight million members across all 774 local government areas to offer special prayers for the repose of the late President’s soul.