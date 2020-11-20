RTEAN dissociates members from “Okada” mayhem in Lagos

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) said its commercial motorcyclist members were not involved in the attacks on operatives of Lagos State Taskforce on Tuesday and Wednesday in FESTAC and Ikeja, Lagos.

The National Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, dissociated his members in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

Musa said that RTEAN members were responsible citizens, who owned and rode their motorcycles and could not be involved in any act of hooliganism.

According to him, while the union does not operate at all in Ikeja Local Government, most Okada riders operating in Amuwo-Odofin, FESTAC, do not belong to the union.

“While the attack of the law enforcement agents by Okada riders is condemnable, we want to say that our members were not involved in any attack.

“We strongly condemn the attack and want law enforcement agents to go after the attackers.

“I must also state categorically that we don’t operate at all in the Ikeja area, but for that of FESTAC, our members were not there. We are law-abiding.

“We are owners, we cannot reduce ourselves by attacking government agents. Most of the operators on that corridor do not belong to our union,” Musa said.

The RTEAN boss, however, called on members of the union to be law-abiding and avoid all roads that commercial motorcycles were prohibited from plying.

He also urged the law enforcement agents to be humane in their operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some angry commercial motorcycle operators attacked the Lagos task force operatives in FESTAC and Ikeja on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively over an alleged clampdown on their operations.

(NAN)

