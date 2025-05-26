RPC Cattle Hub certifies new young livestock professionals

Real People Concept Cattle Hub, recently, held a certification ceremony for its 2024-B cohort.

Speaking during the ceremony, held at RPC Cattle Hub, Ododo Village, Iwo, Osun State, Project Lead, Young Cattle Ranchers Internship Programme (YOCARAIP), who is also the Managing Director, Real People Concept, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, said: “We are not just celebrating the successful completion of an internship, we are celebrating growth, learning, transformation, and the bold future of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

“Our interns have spent the past six months immersed in practical, hands-on training, equipping themselves with the knowledge, skills, and attitude required to thrive in the ever-evolving world of modern cattle, sheep and goat production.

“At RPC Cattle Hub, we believe in training the hands, sharpening the minds, and building the willpower of the next generation of agripreneurs. This internship programme is our response to a glaring national need—to attract young people into livestock agriculture, not just as farmers, but as innovators, scientists, and business leaders.

“And I must say, this cohort has demonstrated the passion, resilience, and excellence that this vision demands.

“To our interns—thank you for showing up with curiosity, staying open to new ideas, and pushing through the early mornings, muddy boots, and countless hours under the sun. You are leaving this ranch not just with certificates, but with the tools to create lasting change.

“You have become ambassadors of a new kind of agriculture—one that is science-driven, sustainable, and scalable. To our team of facilitators, mentors, veterinarians, and support staff—thank you for your commitment to excellence, the tireless work and personal sacrifices you make to raise and shape these young people.

“You have nurtured these young minds with wisdom, discipline, and inspiration. Your effort is the seed of national transformation; your impact will live on through their work.”

Olagbaju stated further: ‘‘Let me share a compelling fact with you: for this 2024-B cohort alone, we received over 4,500 applications. Yet, because of our current limitations, we could only admit 8 interns—and at most, 16 interns in a year.

“We are constrained by limited accommodation and financial resources to provide stipends for the interns.

We are deeply inspired by the overwhelming interest, but also challenged by our inability to absorb more young people per time. Our dream is big and clear: to train a minimum of 1,000 youth in 5 years through this internship programme.”

One of the interns, Folusho Ajetunmobi, while speaking with Nigerian Tribune, said:”During my six-month stay, I was able to learn innovative approach to livestock production. I was bale to learn about Artififial Insemination and a whole lot of livestock production processes.

“It has actually been a worthwhile and eventful six months and I can’t wait to go out there to showcase all that I have been able yto learn here. I thank Real People Concept and all its partners for this golden opportunity.”

Another intern, Olugbenga Majekodunmi, while sharing his experience during the internship programme stated:”One of the highpoints of my stay here is the physical interraction with the animals. It is not something you are used to on a daily basis while at the University, here is all about 80 per cent practicals and 20 per cent theory.

“We do more of practicals everyday and that exposes us to how to handle the animals. I really have a lot of takeaways from here of which I am very sure will be useful to me in so many ways.”

The list of those who were part of the event include: Co-founder, Sense Macres and Lecturer at VanHall University, Netherlands, Professor Jacob Duinstra; First Vice-President, Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Professor Kingsley Adesehinwa and National Secretary, National Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists, Mr Paul Oluwadare.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE