Royal Rumble: Appeal Court adjourns suit over monarch lineage indefinitely

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has adjourned indefinitely the suit challenging the qualifications of the Jegun of Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, Oba Oluwole Julius Adetimehin Olufaderin, as the traditional ruler of the town.

The Jimoko Ruling Family has kicked against the choice of Oba Olufaderin in a suit filed by its counsel, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle, saying the installed monarch is not a member of the family whose turn is to produce the stool of Jegun of Ile-Oluji.

The suit which has been in Court for years after the Akure High Court confirmed Oba Olufaderin as monarch of the town, but the ruling house had filed an appeal in the court to challenge the ruling of the lower court

However, five years after the appeal against the suit which was supposed to come up for hearing yesterday was adjourned indefinitely because of the absence of the justices of the appeal court.

Counsel to the Jimoko Ruling House, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle said there was no prior notice that the case would not come up despite the long adjournment given at the last date the court sat.

He said “I was personally not happy because I believe we ought to have had the kind of system that will ensure that people coming outside the state will have the prior knowledge that the court will not be sitting so that they will not bother to come.

“We are here today and cannot give us a date because they told us that the justices will be the ones to give a date.

“The litigants have a justified right to complain because in all honesty all these should be done within a specific period. By principles of appellate practice, within 60 days records are supposed to be compiled after the filing of a notice of Appeal and forwarded to the registry of the Court of Appeal here.

“And again, within 45 days the appellant is obliged to file the appellant brief, we did all these within time. The registry affected service but the respondents took a long time before they could respond





“It was only at the last adjournment day of the matter that they came up with their brief as well as various applications filed by them to regularise the brief.

“Ahead of that day we have filed a reply so we merely asked for a consequential order to deal with the reply filed before that day as having been properly filed in order to fast track issues.

“It was their Justices that gave us today’s date and the Appeal was supposed to be heard this morning, this is unfortunate but I know that even if it takes 10 years, we will get to the root of this.”

Bolanle said the major grouse of the appellants including Princes Akinladenu Aladegbamigbe, and Akinladenu Adekunle was the Morgan Commission of Enquiry that explained and prescribed who is entitled to be appointed as Jegun of IleOluji.

“It is the only aspirants from the male line that is allowed and nobody from the female line is allowed but what we have on the ground is where the present incumbent that we regard as an impostor meandered his way into the selection process and emerged.”

The Jimoko Ruling Family whose turn is to produce the monarch of Ile-Oluji had dragged the monarch to court, questioning his qualification as a prince from the male lineage of the Ruling House.

