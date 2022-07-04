Royal Rumble: Appeal Court adjourns suit over monarch lineage indefinitely

•Family laments delay in determining fate of Ondo monarch

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has adjourned indefinitely the suit challenging the qualifications of the Jegun of Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, Oba Oluwole Julius Adetimehin Olufaderin, as the traditional ruler of the town.

The Jimoko Ruling Family has kicked against the choice of Oba Olufaderin in a suit filed by its counsel, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle, saying the installed monarch is not a member of the family whose turn is to produce the stool of Jegun of Ile-Oluji.

The suit which has been in Court for years after the Akure High Court confirmed Oba Olufaderin as monarch of the town, but the ruling house had filed an appeal in the court to challenge the ruling of the lower court

However, five years after the appeal against the suit which was supposed to come up for hearing yesterday was adjourned indefinitely because of the absence of the justices of the appeal court.

Counsel to the Jimoko Ruling House, Otunba Olayinka Bolanle said there was no prior notice that the case would not come up despite the long adjournment given at the last date the court sat.

He said “I was personally not happy because I believe we ought to have had the kind of system that will ensure that people coming outside the state will have the prior knowledge that the court will not be sitting so that they will not bother to come.

“We are here today and cannot give us a date because they told us that the justices will be the ones to give a date.

“The litigants have a justified right to complain because in all honesty all these should be done within a specific period. By principles of appellate practice, within 60 days records are supposed to be compiled after the filing of a notice of Appeal and forwarded to the registry of the Court of Appeal here.

“And again, within 45 days the appellant is obliged to file the appellant brief, we did all these within time. The registry affected service but the respondents took a long time before they could respond


“It was only at the last adjournment day of the matter that they came up with their brief as well as various applications filed by them to regularise the brief.

“Ahead of that day we have filed a reply so we merely asked for a consequential order to deal with the reply filed before that day as having been properly filed in order to fast track issues.

“It was their Justices that gave us today’s date and the Appeal was supposed to be heard this morning, this is unfortunate but I know that even if it takes 10 years, we will get to the root of this.”

Bolanle said the major grouse of the appellants including Princes Akinladenu Aladegbamigbe, and Akinladenu Adekunle was the Morgan Commission of Enquiry that explained and prescribed who is entitled to be appointed as Jegun of IleOluji.

“It is the only aspirants from the male line that is allowed and nobody from the female line is allowed but what we have on the ground is where the present incumbent that we regard as an impostor meandered his way into the selection process and emerged.”

The Jimoko Ruling Family whose turn is to produce the monarch of Ile-Oluji had dragged the monarch to court, questioning his qualification as a prince from the male lineage of the Ruling House.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Appeal Court adjourns suit  Appeal Court adjourns suit

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Appeal Court adjourns suit  Appeal Court adjourns suit

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Bayelsa guber: Appeal Court strikes out joinder application in Diri’s appeal

Latest News

Appeal Court sets aside deregistration of political parties by INEC

Latest News

BREAKING: Sacked Oyo LG Chairmen lose at Appeal Court

Latest News

Rivers APC tussle: Appeal Court slates July 8 for hearing

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More