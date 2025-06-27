Royal honour for a bridge-builder as Idris Olorunnibe becomes ‘Asoju Oba’

It was a moment steeped in royalty, prestige, and community pride as respected businessman and philanthropist, Idris Olorunnibe, was formally installed as the Asoju Oba, a revered traditional title that underscores trust, loyalty, and service to the throne and the people.

The colourful ceremony, held at the palace of the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal in celebration of his 5th coronation anniversary drew in a distinguished crowd from across Nigeria’s socio-political and business landscape, all gathered to witness a man widely regarded as a silent achiever take on a role of deeper cultural and communal significance.

The title Asoju Oba, literally meaning “the King’s Representative”, is reserved for individuals who have consistently demonstrated loyalty to the throne, provided service to their communities, and carried themselves with dignity.

In conferring the honour, the royal father described Idris Olorunnibe as “a man of peace, integrity and vision,” whose efforts in empowering youths, supporting widows, and uplifting indigent families have not gone unnoticed.

In his acceptance speech, Olorunnibe expressed humility and gratitude for the recognition, pledging to continue his work in promoting harmony, development and cultural preservation.

The installation was followed by a lavish reception attended by former Governor Babatunde Fasola, Tunde Folawiyo, traditional rulers, captains of industry, political leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Dressed in flowing agbada with royal beads adorning his neck and wrists, Olorunnibe who served as Personal Assistant to Fasola and now the Chairman of UBEC was every inch the modern nobleman, rooted in culture but forward-thinking in ambition.

Guests were treated to traditional music, dance, and gourmet delicacies, while cultural troupes from various Yoruba clans paid homage through symbolic performances. The event doubled as a cultural carnival and a reunion of dignitaries.

