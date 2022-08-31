Royal Golf tournament ‘ll restore Warri’s glory —Olu of Warri

As part of the events marking his first coronation anniversary, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has unveiled Hole-10 at the maiden edition of the Royal Golf tournament at the Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri, Delta State.

The unveiling was part of the monarch’s resolved determination to bring back tourism and cultural entertainment to the area that was once rocked by inter-communal war in the past.

The tournament attracted A- list golfers from across the country, with the Olori and some Itsekiri palace chiefs in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Olu of Warri expressed appreciation to the organisers of the tournament.

He said he would inform notable golfers of the subsequent editions which will attract positive tourism value to Warri while restoring its glory.

Responding, a member of Ogunu Golf Resort, Mr. Joe Jakpa, expressed appreciation to the monarch for honouring the invitation.

“It is of real importance to us that your Majesty decided to come to see us play golf today.

“Surely, it is of greater significance to us that you want to allow the game of golf to fly on the wings of the royal identity that Warri is witnessing since your reign.

“Ogunu Golf Resort can benefit from your majesty’s royal brand. We want Ogunu Golf Resort to host tourists and visitors who come to Warri.

“We think that Warri is deserving of a golf course that combines both the beauty and serenity of royalty,” Jakpa said.

Captain of Ogunu Golf Resort, Mr. Peter Omoraye, on behalf of members, presented a golf kit and its accessories to the traditional ruler.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…





My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….