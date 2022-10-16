Royal family unveils new paramount ruler of Iru/Ilashe kingdom

The Omowumi Abisogun royal family has unveiled the new paramount ruler of Iru/Ilashe kingdom in Eti-Osa area of Lagos state, following the demise of his predecessor, Oba Fatai Akinyemi who joined the saints over a year ago

The announcement was made in Lagos by the Head of the Omowumi Abisogun family, Alhaji Surajudeen Durosinmi, who stated that the family had unanimously nominated Prince Rotimi Oluseyi Adegboye who hailed from Idowu Omowumi Abisogun branch of the family as the new Onilashe of Iru-Ilashe kingdom.

According to him, the family arrived at this decision after a diligent search and were unanimous on the choice of Rotimi Oluseyi Adegboye as the new Oba of Ilashe kingdom.

He added that Adegboye is a team leader who is conscious of his responsibility and will carry all Omowumi Abisogun Ekinnu family both home and in the Diaspora along while discharging his duties of promoting the culture of the people of Ilashe in the mega city of Lagos state.

He further said that he will work closely with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that Ilashe Kingdom witnesses development that will attract government and private investments during his reign.

“It has been a few years since Iru/Ilashe did not have an Oba, and our family felt that it is the time to fill the vacant stool. Based on this, and after due consultation, the family of Omowumi Abisogun Ekinnu has unanimously agreed on the choice of Prince Adegboye.

“Prince Adegboye is acceptable to all family members both home and abroad. He is a bridge builder with vast experience in promotion of culture. He equally understands the task of working with the state government in attracting development to Iru/Ilashe Kingdom.

“Being the Head of Omowumi Abisogun family worldwide, I am asking esteemed members of our family to cooperate with the new Oba so that Iru/Ilashe will witness enduring development.

“This is time for every member of Omowumi Abisogun to join hands in making Iru/Ilashe Kingdom great. There is a lot to be done that is why I’m using my office to preach peace among families for the good of the entire Omowumi Abisogun Ekinnu family,” Durosinmi said.