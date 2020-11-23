Rowdy session at maiden sitting of Delta Panel of Inquiry

The maiden sitting of the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry was, on Monday, characterised by arguments and counter-arguments over the propriety of cases brought before the panel.

Lawyers, who file in some petitions on behalf of their clients, insisted that the judicial panel must hear their cases said to be pending in courts and recommendations made to the government where necessary.

But the judicial panel, led by Justice Celestina Ogisi (rtd) had said at the Government House Annex, Warri, venue of the sitting, that hearing such cases pending in courts of competent jurisdiction was sub-judice.

“You don’t discuss it let alone hear it. I will never be a party to deceiving anybody,” Justice Ogisi quipped, but later adjourned all pending matters in courts to Wednesday for a final decision.

The panel, after temporarily laying the matter to rest, continued with other cases that were deemed not sub judice.

Meanwhile, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Chief Victor Otomewo, has hailed the constitution of members of the panel but described the exercise as a boobytrap designed to buy time.

“The calibre of those presiding over the panel is not in doubt, particularly the presiding judge.

“She’s a judge of repute and integrity. But unfortunately, she has been given a job in which they gave her a very big field to clear with no cutlass, no equipment.

“Those who set up the panel know it is a boobytrap just to while away time, remove the attention of the people from the real issue. At the end of the day, I can tell you, nothing will come out of it.

“They will make their recommendations beautifully for the government to implement it.

“The judge has done wonderfully based on her perception and understanding of the law. Unfortunately, we are not in agreement with that and that’s natural.

“My advice is let’s continue to waste time here. In the end, nothing will happen,” the legal luminary reiterated.

Other members of the Judicial Panel, who were present at the public hearing, included Mr Omamuzo-Erebe, Secretary; AIG David Igbodo (retd), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore, Mr Freedom Atsepoyi, Amb. Eris Jewo-Ibi, Mr Nicholas Osadolor and Mr Kelvin Ejumudo.

