Route expansion: Dana Air introduces flights on Lagos/Asaba route, appoints new DCEO

As part of its strategic route expansion drive, one of Nigeria’s leading carriers, Dana Air, has introduced flights from Lagos to Asaba.

According to the spokesman of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will also commence Asaba-Abuja flights and increase frequencies on other destinations soon.

This came just as the airline’s board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr Sukhjinder Paul Mann as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) effective from November 22, 2021.

The new DCEO is expected to work with the team to bring new perspective and fresh initiatives to the role to further strengthen the management team.

“Mr Sukhjinder Mann is a Briton and has worked with many leading commercial airlines in Africa and across the globe at a senior management and ‘C’ level executive roles and is no stranger to Nigerian aviation.”

To further boost its expansion policy, the spokesperson for the airline declared, “We are expecting an aircraft fresh from maintenance abroad soon and with this increased capacity, we would introduce Asaba to Abuja flights and increase frequencies across our destinations.”

“We have a gradual route expansion program and we intend to follow it through. The introduction of Asaba flights is strategic and as always, we will be offering reliable options to our guests, providing them with the best and affordable fares while ensuring that they continue to fly as safely and as seamlessly as possible.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri and now, Asaba.

The airline is reputed for its on-time departures and arrivals and quality onboard service.