Rotimi Amaechi hosts two-in-one celebration in Abuja

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and two-term Governor of Rivers State, is set to mark his 60th birthday today, May 31, 2025, with a commemorative lecture and celebratory dinner in Abuja.

Born on May 27, 1965, in Ubima, Rivers State, Amaechi has had a distinguished career in Nigerian politics, serving as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015, and Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2022.

In recent years, Amaechi has been recognised for his contributions to public service. Notably, in November 2024, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Service at the 6th Leadership Excellence Awards in Abuja, following a nationwide poll.

The 60th birthday events are expected to draw dignitaries from across the country, reflecting on Amaechi’s impact on Nigeria’s political landscape. While specific details of the lecture and dinner have not been publicly disclosed, such occasions typically feature discussions on national development and governance, areas where Amaechi has been notably active.

Amaechi’s previous birthday celebrations have combined personal reflection with philanthropic efforts. For instance, during his 54th birthday in 2019, he donated? 10 million to feed the poor through a church initiative, emphasising his commitment to social welfare.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE