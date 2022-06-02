Rotate power to the South to retain presidency, Akeredolu tells APC

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday maintained that equity and fairness demand that Presidency should come to the South in 2023.

This is just as the Ondo state governor charged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work hard towards retaining power in 2023 by ensuring that power and Presidency should shift to the South.

Akeredolu who stated in a short message via his personal Facebook page on Thursday re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that the power should be rotated to the South for equity and fairness.

He said the best thing is to zone the presidency to the South, and said governors from the southern maintained their stand and position to support power shift to the region.

Akeredolu, who was announced on Wednesday, as the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s special convention, said that the APC must be ready to rotate power so as to retain power.

“To retain power, the party must rotate to the South. APC must rotate power to win the election.





“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power !!! Rotate to the South. Shikena.” The message reads

Akeredolu never failed on several occasions to express his full support on the need for the presidency to shift to the South come 2023, saying any political party that fields a northern candidate for 2023 will fail.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE