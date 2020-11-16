Rotary to offer free malaria, hepatitis screening, others to over 120,000 people

Rotary International, District 9110, covering Lagos and Ogun states, on Monday, said over 120,000 people have been slated to benefit from its free medical screening and treatment for about 16 different diseases under its 2020 Edition, tagged: ‘Rotary Family Health Days.’

The programme, the 9th edition in the series, which would kick off nationwide on Thursday and run for three days, however, does not include COVID-19 testing.

District Governor, District 9110, Bola Oyebade, disclosed this during a press briefing which took place at Ikeja headquarters of the club, saying about 60,000 people would be reached in Lagos and Ogun communities, with over 80 Rotary Clubs in the two states participating in the programme.

According to him, the 3-day programme will witness malaria screening and treatment, cervical/breast/prostate cancer screening, polio immunisation, eye cataract tests and treatment, dental care, tuberculosis screening, hepatitis B and C as well as hypertension screening, among others.

“Rotary Family Health Days is a yearly event to check the health status of members of the community.

“We have been doing it for the past 10years now. It is a national event that runs all over the country. We have close to 80 clubs that are participating in this event.

“We would expect a minimum of 500 doctors in both Lagos and Ogun with the support of Lagos State Primary Health Board. It is our joy to make people happy,” he said.

Also speaking, coordinator of the programme, Rot] Benedict Okhumale, said Rotary plans to reach as many people as possible to bridge the gap in healthcare access triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the free healthcare screening which encompasses referrals for critical cases is completely free focusing on various diseases, including HIV screening and counselling, Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes and Glucose level screening,

dental care and COVID-19 awareness and sensitization, among others.

“People can get screening and treated for all these diseases free of charge at about 90 locations in Lagos and Ogun State. At every location, we are going to have a doctor and two nurses in addition to other volunteers from Rotary,” he said.

