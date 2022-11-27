​Rotary President vows to raise the bar of humanitarian services

The new President of Rotary Club of Elebu Metropolis, Taofeek Ayoade Gbolagade, has said that he will alongside members of his team contribute more to the development of mankind as Rotary Club is renowned for.

Gbolagade stated this during his investiture ceremony as the fourth President of the Rotary Club of Elebu Metropolis, held at Rotary Club House, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

In his acceptance speech, Gbolagade noted: “It is with the utmost sense of privilege and meekness that I stand before these men and women of esteem and majestic grandeur, distinguished Roratians of our great club, our ever ready to serve rotaractors and friends of Paul Harris in accepting to serve as the synergy President of our noble club.

“I commit to ensure that my 3Ts (Time, Treasure and Talent) as required to serve will be duly utilised as I encourage and motivate other Rotarians to do more.”

The immediate past President of the Club, Rotarian Olawale Raji, who was represented by Rotarian Olukayode Samad Ojo, in his handover address stated that: “The growth of the club has been tremendous from where we met it. The trailblazer year under the leadership of Rotarian Lukman Onasanya did its best while the change maker took over and here we are today.

“It is also noteworthy to state that at inception, Rotarian Idowu Adewunmi, Rotarian Olapeju Agunbiade and Rotarian Olawale Raji defrayed the district due for the year 2020/2021 district which should not be left unappreciated.”

