Rotary launches sickle cell disorder awareness programme in Ibadan

In order to put an end to Sickle Cell Disorder in Nigeria, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho has launched a booklet to create awareness on the disease.

Speaking after unveiling the booklet at the Rotary House, Iyaganku, Ibadan, District 9125 Governor, Mr Goddy Nnadi said it is necessary to create awareness and advocacy for people to know their genotype so as not to be a victim of sickle cell disorder.

The project was put together by Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro, Rotary Club of Iyaganku Ibadan, Rotary Club of Ibadan Akobo, Rotary Club of Ibadan Pathfinder, Rotary Club of Ibadan, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Orita Mefa, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Gold, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru, Rotary Club of Ibadan Elebu Metro, Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige and Amazing Rising Stars.

Nnadi revealed that Sickle Cell Disease was discovered in 1910, but it’s more of a black man disease and it kills many people in Africa and around the world and it is avoidable.

He said most Nigerians do not even know their genotype, not to talk of which one matches what, which can give them information on who to marry.

“I am the first District Governor that has created a committee to handle sickle cell disease, because I know that it is a problem for the society and Rotary has so many ways to intervene in making sure that people are okay.

“I thought it would be good to have a committee to deal with the issue of advocacy and awareness, so that people can avoid those situations that cause death in our young children.

“So, we formed a national committee. Luckily, the Chairman of the committee is a lady who also is a sickle cell carrier and struggles all the time, but also serves as a President of a Rotary Club and did very well within her year.

“I felt using somebody that is having the experience would make more impact and we have representatives in every zone.

“The document produced is such that anybody who reads it would have enough information on how to avoid the sickle cell problem, which is by first of all, having the knowledge,” Nnadi said.

“We believe this document will help families across Nigeria as long as they read it and understand what it is all about,” Nnadi added.

Also, Oyo State Coordinator, Sickle Cell Disorder Awareness Committee, Rotary District 9125, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said the idea to compile awareness nuggets on sickle cell disorder was borne by the interest Nigerians showed during the commemoration of Sickle Cell Disorder Month celebrated in September.

Kolawole called for increased policy advocacy in Nigeria so that they can recognise the challenges that these warriors, as we call them now, face in terms of their health.

“We found that people were interested in the information shared on social media platforms and were responding that it was very helpful.

“Hence, we decided in Oyo State to produce a booklet to raise awareness, because many people don’t know what sickle cell disorder is all about, ” Kolawole said.

“Those who were not supposed to connect, connected (married). So, we decided to produce this booklet to raise awareness.

“This is the first step in eradicating the disease. We are going to reach out to people on social media through e-version and producing videos to enlighten more people on what sickle cell is all about and also use traditional media to reach Nigerians.”