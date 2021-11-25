Rotary Ibadan-Jericho Metro feeds over 500 pupils, residents in Ibadan

In a continuation of its known welfare programme, the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro has fed over 500 pupils of IDC Primary School, New Covenant Church Mission Nursery and Primary School and residents of Okuna-Awo community in the Ido area of Oyo State.

A past president of the club, Mr Kunle Are, who represented the current president, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said the club realised its objective of setting the programme, just as he urged the government to develop rural communities.

He said: “We started the food outreach in January through the support of a couple based in the United States, Ken and Serah George and the objective is to support the less privileged in the communities. We have gone to quite a lot of communities and orphanage homes to provide them lunch.

“The one today at Okuna-Awo community in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, we decided to move into the interior, outside the city to also extend the gesture to them.

“The New Covenant Church set up a school here at Okuna-Awo community and we felt we should use the school as a new clause to provide food for the community, not only for pupils of the school but adults as well were also provided with lunch. We also did mass deworming for the children.

“We are looking forward to January when we want to move from providing prepared food to having a food bank where we can provide food that will last families for two weeks as Ken and Serah George are also ready to partner with the next phase of the programme.

“What we are trying to do is to show our care to the needy as we know the government cannot do everything alone but they need to put in more effort into rural infrastructure.”

In his response, the representative of the New Covenant Church Mission Nursery and Primary school, Mr Olakunle Alabi, thanked Rotary Club for the gesture, saying the donation would go a long way in boosting the wellbeing of beneficiaries.

