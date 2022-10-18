Rotary, Graphic Packaging International empower young Nigerians with skills for financial independence

As part of its resolve to contribute greatly to the development of mankind, Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate in collaboration with Graphic Packaging International, has empowered young Nigerians with training in graphic design.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training held at Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, Ibadan the Oyo State capital on Monday, the President of the club, Rotarian Tunde Abiona, stated that the training was put together to train young Nigerians with skill in graphic design so that they can use it to make money for themselves, thereby becoming financially independent.

Abiona noted that:”Today’s skill acquisition programme is actually organised to empower young Nigerians on how to be financially independent. As Rotary Club, we are trying to encourage people not to wait for white collar jobs. We want them to know some things they can do by themselves so that they can be financially dependent and that is why we are trying to educate people, teach them for free graphic design skill such that they can apply it and be financially dependent.”

While speaking on the collaboration with Graphic Packaging International, Abiona said:”Graphic Packaging International has been our partner since last year and our relationship has been so smooth. They have been so helpful by partnering with us to make lives better for Nigerians.”

He, however, called on the participants to put in their best and maximise the opportunity. “They should not just see it as something that they will attend the training and they won’t achieve anything. Because what we are doing here is practical training such that they can maximise it.

“We do not want a situation whereby after one month of acquiring this skill, we will reach out to them and discovered that they have just wasted their time. It should not be a waste of time, it should be something they should take advantage of and use it for the betterment of their lives.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Managing Director, Graphic Packaging International, Mr Anthony Fitzpatrick, said:”We have been given a wonderful opportunity by Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate to be part of this developmental project and we are glad about it.”