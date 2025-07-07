Community News

Rotary E-Club empowers students with skills in Ibadan

Rukiyat Ogunwade
THE Rotary E-Club

THE Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria has empowered students of Methodist Secondary Grammar School, Elekuro with different skills.

The scheme which was tagged: ‘Rotary youth skils training empowering scheme’ was held in collaboration with Methodist Secondary Grammar School Old Students Association.

The students were trained on graphic design, smart eco using permaculture designs, principles and ethics, photography and chess game.

The club’s President, Ganiyat Tijani, explained that the trainning was to give the students the needed exposure to qualitative education and knowledge that will improve their lives, their creative thinking as well as improve their psychological wellbeing and become a better person in future.

She added that the organisation decided to choose the school for the empowerment because many of the students of the communities are underprivileged and might not be exposed to such skills.

Former Assistant Governor of the club, Yemi Olawale, stated that the initiative is a sensitisation and empowerment programme for the students, hence the need to bring the young ones to understand the realities of life.

ASUU directs members to begin nationwide strike

In her remarks, principal of the school, Idowu Fadare appreciated the club for the initiative, adding that the empowerment programme will help the students to become business owners now and in the future.

