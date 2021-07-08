Rotary donates incubators, physiotherapy machines to UCH

AS part of its commitment towards the development of the medical profession in Nigeria, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro on Friday donated three baby incubators and two physiotherapy machines to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Speaking before he presented the equipment to the Chief Medical Director (CMD, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, president of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro, Mr Seyi Alaba, said the gesture was to cater to SCBU department of the college having visited the place and understanding their needs.

“In Rotary, we have seven areas of focus when we implement projects and one of them is maternal and child health. This is one area Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro focuses our attention on, we try to look at how we can assist and play our own roles to improve the health of mother and child.

“So, we keyed into this and we conducted a kind of survey to look into what the hospital needs and that was why earlier this year, we made some donations to the Special Care Unit and this is another kind gesture from our club, where we are donating incubators and phototherapy machines to the infants.”

In his response, Professor Otegbayo thanked the association for its gesture while charging other non-governmental organisations to emulate Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro.

“Healthcare is everybody’s business because at one time or the other one will be sick and need help and sometimes at that time, you may not even be able to help yourself, so we need people who can help us.

“The Federal Government is doing a lot to ensure that our health system continues to experience good goals. However, there is no country in the world where government alone can do it, therefore we need kind-hearted individuals; we need philanthropic individuals as Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro has done in donating incubators to us. We need like-minded people to partner with us,” Otegbayo said.

