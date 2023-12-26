The former president of the Rotary Club of Prestige, Mr Olanrewaju Balogun, has encouraged Nigerians to join the club to have the opportunity to impact lives positively.

Balogun stated this on Saturday during a programme tagged ‘Rotary International District 9125 Family of Rotary Day 2023.

Balogun, who is the chairman of the planning committee of the programme, said the essence of the event is for members to celebrate themselves, as well as their family members, after working hard for the whole year.

He said Rotary Clubs come together to sink boreholes in so many places as we conduct free medical outreach to assist people with drugs and immunisation.

Balogun said, “We are Rotarians, and we are well known for impacting the community positively; we wake up daily to work and make life meaningful for our communities, but once a year, we organise programmes so that our spouses and children can also enjoy themselves.

“Part of what we are doing today is showing the children Santa Claus and also giving them gifts.

“Rotary is a very organised organisation, such that whatever we want to do for a whole year, it’s already planned.

So, after today’s programme, so many programmes are already on the year planner, which, of course, will be executed.

“Rotary Club is a beautiful organisation that allows you to help the needy; it not only helps the needy but also gives you the opportunity to meet like-minded people to even support your own business.”

Also, the serving Assistant Governor in D9126, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said the event is one of the hallmarks of participation in Rotary.

Kolawole, the past president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro, said they are going into the new year to consolidate all the goals they have set for themselves at the club level, district level, and international level.

He said: “Rotary Club encourages family, so once a year, we gather together and encourage our family members to come so that they see the people we relate to and what we have been doing, so it gives an opportunity and also rewards members of our families because they make a lot of sacrifices by leaving us to participate in different activities to impact lives.

“So, it’s a way of compensating them and bringing them together.

“And also, potential Rotarians, we bring them to see what Rotary is all about so that they are also happy, to relax and unwind at the end of the year like this.”

